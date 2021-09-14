The Mets are running out of time to earn a playoff spot. Can they string together enough wins to make it interesting?

The Mets won the recent Subway Series over the Yankees and confidence was certainly brewing. They headed into a series with the Cardinals with their heads high, desperately needing any victory they can get their hands on as they sit multiple games back in both the NL East and NL Wild Card race.

Therefore, Monday night was a travesty.

The Mets dropped their first of three games with St. Louis by a score of 7-0 and now sit 3.5 games back in the Wild Card race. They’re additionally 5.5 games back of the NL East-leading Braves.

It’s no secret the Amazins need to win the final two games of this current series beginning Tuesday night at Citi Field.

Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (74-69) @ New York Mets (72-73)

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Cardinals: Jake Woodford (2-3, 4.28 ERA)

at

Mets: Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.87 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+105), Under-4.5 (-135)

Over-4.5 (+105), Under-4.5 (-135) Cardinals Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+105), Under-3.5 (-135)

Over-3.5 (+105), Under-3.5 (-135) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+135), Cardinals (+230)

Mets (+135), Cardinals (+230) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+700), Cardinals (+270)

Mets (+700), Cardinals (+270) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-900), No (+500)

Yes (-900), No (+500) Extra Innings: Yes (+800), No (-1400)

Cardinals Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD