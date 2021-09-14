Sept. 14 is a great date on the calendar for Mets fans.

One year ago today — Sept. 14, 2020 — the New York Mets tweeted an announcement that changed the trajectory of the franchise. Steve Cohen purchased a majority stake in the club, removing the Wilpons from the equation almost completely.

Sterling Partners sign agreement with Steve Cohen. #Mets pic.twitter.com/ogzUcLFkeQ — New York Mets (@Mets) September 14, 2020

The announcement immediately gave Mets fans hope that the team would turn the corner from an era of financial insecurity. And the moves made after Cohen took over gave indications that the Mets would finally act like a bit market team.

Even at the end of a pandemic-shortened season without fans at Citi Field, Cohen vowed to make the team more competitive.

Over the winter, the team traded for superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. The Mets then made Lindor the highest paid shortstop in league history, giving him a record-breaking $341 million contract.

There have still been off-field issues that have kept the Mets from fully escaping the issues they have dealt with in the past. The front office has been a wreck. Cohen has been forced to fire one general manager and place the interim replacement on leave.

And injuries have impacted the team’s performance on the field, which Cohen himself has been more than happily willing to comment about on Twitter. Indeed, we haven’t seen an owner of a professional sports team actively engaging fans on social media in years — if ever.

But the future does appear to be brighter with Cohen in charge. He was a fan first. The billionaire owner now needs the players and coaches to bring his dream of a championship home.