The New York Yankees desperately need a strong finish to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The New York Yankees put up a good fight, but their freefall continued. Francisco Lindor’s three home runs sealed the Queens leg of the Subway Series for the New York Mets.

Now, the Yankees are a full game out of the Wild Card race less than a month after holding the first berth. Hopefully, Monday’s makeup game with the Minnesota Twins proves the start of another hot streak.

Game Info

Minnesota Twins (63-80) @ New York Yankees (79-64)

Start Time: 2:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Twins: John Gant (5-9, 3.78 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Luis Gil (1-0, 1.42 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: -1.5

Twins Lineup

Another one-game road trip for a makeup game. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/dJ0GAvWDYm — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 13, 2021

Yankees Lineup