The New York Yankees desperately need a strong finish to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The New York Yankees put up a good fight, but their freefall continued. Francisco Lindor’s three home runs sealed the Queens leg of the Subway Series for the New York Mets.
Now, the Yankees are a full game out of the Wild Card race less than a month after holding the first berth. Hopefully, Monday’s makeup game with the Minnesota Twins proves the start of another hot streak.
Game Info
Minnesota Twins (63-80) @ New York Yankees (79-64)
Start Time: 2:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Twins: John Gant (5-9, 3.78 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Luis Gil (1-0, 1.42 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 10
Yankees: -1.5
Twins Lineup
Another one-game road trip for a makeup game. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/dJ0GAvWDYm
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 13, 2021
Yankees Lineup
Monday Matinee. #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/sBfR9YCQVV
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 13, 2021