Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees
The New York Yankees desperately need a strong finish to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees put up a good fight, but their freefall continued. Francisco Lindor’s three home runs sealed the Queens leg of the Subway Series for the New York Mets.

Now, the Yankees are a full game out of the Wild Card race less than a month after holding the first berth. Hopefully, Monday’s makeup game with the Minnesota Twins proves the start of another hot streak.

 

Game Info

Minnesota Twins (63-80) @ New York Yankees (79-64)

Start Time: 2:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Twins: John Gant (5-9, 3.78 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Luis Gil (1-0, 1.42 ERA)

 

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: -1.5

Twins Lineup

 

Yankees Lineup