Despite starting off the season with a loss, the Cowboys still own the highest odds to win the NFC East this year.

The Dallas Cowboys entered their season-opening matchup with the Buccaneers last Thursday with the highest odds to win the NFC East.

Week 1 has now come and gone for each of the four squads, and despite the Eagles being the only team to emerge victorious, Dallas remains on top at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Updated NFC East odds this morning from @FDSportsbook Cowboys +135

Washington +280

Eagles +350

Giants +500 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 13, 2021

Cowboys +135: Why I like this play

The Cowboys still employ the best roster in the division along with the best quarterback. As far as the signal-caller position is concerned, it’s not even close to the rest of the NFC East.

Dak Prescott’s superstar capabilities make this Dallas squad an absolute playoff contender. During the Week 1 loss, Prescott threw for three touchdowns and over 400 yards and wasn’t fully healthy. The Cowboys were also the better team last Thursday night — they should be fine moving forward.

Bucs lost the turnover battle (-3), lost the time of possession (by nearly 10 minutes) and had over 100 yards in penalties… Wins don't usually happen in the NFL under those conditions — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 10, 2021

Bet the Cowboys to win the NFC East at FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking here.

Washington +280: Why I don’t like this play

Listen, this defense has the potential to be incredible and could be one of the top units in the NFL this year.

But the quarterback position is the most important one on the field. I wasn’t confident in Washington’s quarterback situation initially and now I’m even less confident. Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury Sunday and is “set to miss extended time,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Football Team will move forward with Taylor Heinicke.

With Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick set to miss extended time with a hip subluxation, WFT has signed Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

Eagles +350: Why I don’t like this play

The Eagles, in the first game of a new era with quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni, looked great in their Week 1 matchup. Hurts tossed three touchdowns in what was a 32-6 victory over the Falcons.

However, the opponent was Atlanta, one of the worst teams in the league last year. Let’s give it some time before we actually start considering Philly as a legitimate playoff contender.

Giants +500: Why I don’t like this play

Simply speaking, the Giants looked bad on Sunday. There isn’t much more to say other than that.

Broncos veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater picked apart the Giants secondary for much of the game and Big Blue’s offense couldn’t execute.

Daniel Jones‘ turnover issue also came to light once again in the midst of the 27-13 loss — will the third-year signal-caller ever fix his fumbling problem?