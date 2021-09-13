The postseason is nearing, and the Mets are running out of time. A series win over St. Louis would be crucial.

The final Subway Series of the 2021 season culminated with high emotion at Citi Field, a bench-clearing altercation (that didn’t end in any sort of physical fight), and a trio of bombs from the $341 million man.

Thanks to the three home runs and five RBIs from Francisco Lindor, the Mets concluded the Sunday Night Baseball matchup (which ran way too long, by the way) with a 7-6 victory. The Amazins thus won two out of three against their crosstown rivals — a series win was needed given the team’s placement in the standings.

They’re now 5.0 games back of the NL East-leading Braves and 3.0 back of the NL Wild Card. Therefore, a series win over the Cardinals this week is a must.

Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (73-69) @ New York Mets (72-72)

Monday, September 13, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (15-7, 2.98 ERA)

at

Mets: Rich Hill (6-6, 3.82 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-125), Under-3.5 (-105)

Over-3.5 (-125), Under-3.5 (-105) Cardinals Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-135), Under-3.5 (+105)

Over-3.5 (-135), Under-3.5 (+105) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+205), Cardinals (+130)

Mets (+205), Cardinals (+130) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+600), Cardinals (+360)

Mets (+600), Cardinals (+360) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1000), No (+500)

Yes (-1000), No (+500) Extra Innings: Yes (+650), No (-1100)

Cardinals Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup