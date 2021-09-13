The Utah Jazz star has always been a Mets fan.

Sunday night’s finale of the Subway Series got heated.

Francisco Lindor delivered three home runs, the first player to ever go deep three times in a Mets-Yankees game. His second came with a whistle at the Yankees’ dugout. His third came with a flex.

Between Lindor’s second and third home runs, Giancarlo Stanton unloaded on a ball and shared a few thoughts with Lindor as he passed the Mets’ shortstop on his way around the bases.

There was drama. And we are 100 here for it.

Things got SPICY between the Mets and Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball 👀 pic.twitter.com/kDcCA7IebE — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2021

On Monday morning, one of the Mets’ more famous fans chimed in.

Utah Jazz superstar guard Donovan Mitchell, whose father played and worked for the Mets, has always been a huge Mets fan. He regularly tweets about the team, for good and bad. He’s taken batting practice at Citi Field and has shown up at Mets road games as well.

And, Monday, he was ready to jump on the Yankees after the Mets’ big win on Sunday night.

Good morning to everyone except Yankee fans😂😈 #LFGM — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 13, 2021

Mitchell was right there with so many other Mets fans in absolutely loving the drama on Sunday night — especially it ending with a Mets win.

Now if Mitchell could throw a couple innings out of the bullpen to help is team out down the stretch, that might be a nice addition to his team’s playoff chances.

We’ll see how the fans respond when one of New York’s own comes back to Madison Square Garden next. We’re guessing it will be with the same love he usually gets as a hometown star.