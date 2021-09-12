The New York Yankees close out the Subway Series and a special weekend against the New York Mets on Sunday night.

Saturday night marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and both the New York Yankees and New York Mets played with grit and emotion.

It was a back-and-forth game from start to finish, but Aaron Judge and his two home runs proved the difference maker. The Yankees won 8-7 and now go for the series win on Sunday night.

Seeing as it’s still a very emotional weekend for New Yorkers, not to mention after a very intense and exciting game, we will again link to the standings here.

Game Info

New York Yankees (79-63) @ New York Mets (71-72)

Sunday, September 12, 2021 — 8:08 PM EDT

Mets Media

TV: ESPN

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Yankees Media

TV: ESPN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching Matchup

Yankees: TBD

at

Mets: Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 5.88 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD