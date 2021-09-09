The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our nation will be this Saturday, one day before the first NFL Sunday of 2021.

Twenty years ago on Saturday, our nation endured tragic events none of us will ever forget.

People lost lives and others risked theirs during the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the New York City World Trade Center.

This Sunday marks the first NFL Sunday of the 2021 regular season; just one day following the 20th anniversary.

Because of this, teams will recognize the historical tragedy.

The league will commit to Tuesday’s Children, which supports families who have dealt with loss from 9/11, post-9/11 military service, or other terroristic acts.

Per a press release from the NFL this week, NFL Media will have a tribute video broadcast on both CBS and FOX ahead of the nine 1:00 p.m. ET games this Sunday. The video will display the significance of the aftermath of 9/11 and will be narrated by Steve Buscemi.

The National Anthem will then be performed at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum.

Players will wear 9/11 ribbon decals on their helmets while coaches will wear 9/11 pins. NYPD, FDNY, and Port Authority Police Department hats will also be worn during the Giants‘ and Jets‘ regular-season openers to recognize 9/11 first responders.

Also, on Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET, NFL Network will broadcast “NFL360 Remembering 9/11,” an hour-long program in which Melissa Stark will be the host. The program includes a feature on former Giants head coach Jim Fassel (who just passed away in June) and the Giants’ 2001 season as well as a feature on Jets head coach Robert Saleh.