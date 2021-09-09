Party in the city where the heat is on all night, on the beach till the break of dawn.

The Mets can’t afford crushing defeats (or any defeat for that matter).

Wednesday night, that’s what happened. Miami’s Bryan De La Cruz’s RBI single off Edwin Diaz in the tenth sealed put an L in the books for the Mets.

The Mets, now 70-70 and 4.0 games back of the NL East-leading Braves, wrap up their current series with Miami Thursday night. A win is desperately prior to their big three-game series with the Yankees this weekend.

The good news: they won’t face Sandy Alcantara again tonight.

Game Info

New York Mets (70-70) @ Miami Marlins (58-81)

Thursday, September 9, 2021 — 6:40 PM EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.93 ERA)

at

Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (5-7, 7.00 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-110), Under-4.5 (-120)

Over-4.5 (-110), Under-4.5 (-120) Marlins Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+120), Under-3.5 (-150)

Over-3.5 (+120), Under-3.5 (-150) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (-110), Marlins (+300)

Mets (-110), Marlins (+300) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+400), Marlins (+550)

Mets (+400), Marlins (+550) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-800), No (+475)

Yes (-800), No (+475) Extra Innings: Yes (+750), No (-1400)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mets Lineup

TBD

Marlins Lineup

TBD