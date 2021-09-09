Nothing has worked for the New York Yankees, who are now third in the AL East and second in the Wild Card.
If this isn’t rock bottom, the New York Yankees are pretty close. Wednesday’s loss to the Blue Jays not only knocked them down to third place in the AL East, but out of the top spot of the AL Wild Card.
New York has lost five in a row and now sits 9.5 games behind Tampa Bay and a half-game behind Boston in the Wild Card.
Game Info
Toronto Blue Jays (76-62) @ New York Yankees (78-61)
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-7, 3.55 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Nestor Cortes (2-2, 2.67 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 8.5
Yankees: +1.5
Blue Jays Lineup
TBD
Yankees Lineup
TBD