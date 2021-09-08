Every day like a mardi gras, everybody party all day no work all play.

And so here we are. The Mets are 8-2 in their last 10 games, Javier Báez has an OPS+ of 126 since being acquired and the Mets are suddenly… still four games out of first place in the National League East.

But the good news is they’re rolling. And they’re not only playing baseball that’s fun to watch, but they’re putting pressure on the Phillies and Braves to keep playing well. This is all we could ask for in September — a pennant race.

So let’s go get a win again on Wednesday in Miami!

Game Info

New York Mets (70-69) @ Miami Marlins (57-81)

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 — 6:40 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Rich Hill (6-6, 3.92 ERA)

at

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (8-13, 3.36 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-125), Under-3.5 (-105)

Over-3.5 (-125), Under-3.5 (-105) Marlins Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+100), Under-3.5 (-130)

Over-3.5 (+100), Under-3.5 (-130) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+120), Marlins (+215)

Mets (+120), Marlins (+215) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+390), Marlins (+600)

Mets (+390), Marlins (+600) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-700), No (+425)

Yes (-700), No (+425) Extra Innings: Yes (+650), No (-1000)

Mets Lineup

TBD

Marlins Lineup

TBD