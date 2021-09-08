Every day like a mardi gras, everybody party all day no work all play.
And so here we are. The Mets are 8-2 in their last 10 games, Javier Báez has an OPS+ of 126 since being acquired and the Mets are suddenly… still four games out of first place in the National League East.
But the good news is they’re rolling. And they’re not only playing baseball that’s fun to watch, but they’re putting pressure on the Phillies and Braves to keep playing well. This is all we could ask for in September — a pennant race.
So let’s go get a win again on Wednesday in Miami!
Game Info
New York Mets (70-69) @ Miami Marlins (57-81)
Wednesday, September 8, 2021 — 6:40 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Rich Hill (6-6, 3.92 ERA)
at
Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (8-13, 3.36 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-125), Under-3.5 (-105)
- Marlins Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+100), Under-3.5 (-130)
- Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+120), Marlins (+215)
- Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+390), Marlins (+600)
- Both Teams to Score: Yes (-700), No (+425)
- Extra Innings: Yes (+650), No (-1000)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Mets Lineup
TBD
Marlins Lineup
TBD
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 SIGNUP BONUS
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
$2,000 RISK-FREE BET