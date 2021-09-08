The New York Yankees can’t buy a win as they continue to freefall in the standings.

The New York Yankees fell short once again on Tuesday night, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1. The Bronx Bombers have lost four in a row and are now 2-8 since their stunning 13-game winning streak.

Somehow, thanks to the Rays beating the Red Sox, the Yankees hold their half-game lead in the AL Wild Card race. However, they are now 9.5 games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (75-62) @ New York Yankees (78-60)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (5-2, 3.63 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Luis Gil (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: -1.5

Blue Jays Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD