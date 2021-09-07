South Beach, bringin’ the heat.

The Mets head to Miami to start a huge three-game set against the last-place Marlins. Last week’s marvelous stretch has enabled the Mets to climb back into the National League East race, making the remaining few weeks of the regular season interesting.

But they have to beat the teams they’re supposed to beat. And they’re supposed to beat the Marlins… even though Miami has given them fits this season.

Can the Mets get off to a good start on Tuesday evening?

Game Info

New York Mets (69-69) @ Miami Marlins (57-80)

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 — 6:40 PM EDT

TV: SNY, FS1

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-1, 5.23 ERA)

at

Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 6.59 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+110), Under-4.5 (-140)

Over-4.5 (+110), Under-4.5 (-140) Marlins Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-145), Under-2.5 (+115)

Over-2.5 (-145), Under-2.5 (+115) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (-105), Marlins (+270)

Mets (-105), Marlins (+270) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+450), Marlins (+550)

Mets (+450), Marlins (+550) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-700), No (+400)

Yes (-700), No (+400) Extra Innings: Yes (+700), No (-1200)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mets Lineup

TBD

Marlins Lineup

TBD