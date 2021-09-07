Mets starter Marcus Stroman calls Trey Mancini “a blessing to society” after Kyle Farnsworth subtweeted the cancer survivor.

Let’s set the stage here for a moment. Former Met and Yankee Kyle Farnsworth took to Twitter to criticize an unnamed baseball player for taking the day off with “general soreness.”

So I just saw that a MLB player didn’t play today because of general soreness. Are you kidding me. It’s September. Everyone is sore. If you can’t play through soreness, you shouldn’t be playing the sport. SMH! — Kyle Farnsworth (@24_7Farnsworth) September 6, 2021

On its face, the complaint is something that retired players in every sport echo — this next generation is soft. Guys take more days off than ever before and there are plenty of fans who agree with Farnsworth’s general statement.

However, Twitter sleuths connected the dots to figure out that Farnsworth was likely referring to Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini. Questioning Mancini’s toughness is laughable after he beat stage three colon cancer and returned to the field.

There is an argument to be made about players sitting out too many games, but Mancini is not the guy to single out. Aside from being a cancer survivor, Mancini has been playing through a calf issue.

Farnsworth denies that he was referring to Mancini, but Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde specifically said “general soreness” when talking to reporters on Monday.

Let me clarify a tweet I posted yesterday. It was not directed toward Trey. His name was not mentioned in it. Cancer was not mentioned in it. It was directed to towards players who can’t play through soreness. There may be a fan that comes to see you play that day. And you arent — Kyle Farnsworth (@24_7Farnsworth) September 7, 2021

Following Farnsworth’s initial tweet, Marcus Stroman clapped back at Farnsworth, who he refers to as a “poo-poo” player. Stroman was one of many Twitter users flooding Farnsworth’s mentions.

My man @TreyMancini is a living legend. A true role model to the youth who has battled an incredible amount of adversity. Past players with poo-poo careers/opinions need to keep it down. He’s a cancer survivor who beat the odds and is a blessing to society. Keep inspiring Trey! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) September 7, 2021

Others did some research to find times when Farnsworth hit the shelf. Ironically enough, he had to go to the IL (formerly the DL) for elbow soreness, but that’s not the craziest injury. Farnsworth suffered a knee injury after kicking an electric fan in the dugout.

There is a lesson in here about glass houses and “toughness.”