trey mancini
Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Mets starter Marcus Stroman calls Trey Mancini “a blessing to society” after Kyle Farnsworth subtweeted the cancer survivor.

Let’s set the stage here for a moment. Former Met and Yankee Kyle Farnsworth took to Twitter to criticize an unnamed baseball player for taking the day off with “general soreness.”

On its face, the complaint is something that retired players in every sport echo — this next generation is soft. Guys take more days off than ever before and there are plenty of fans who agree with Farnsworth’s general statement.

However, Twitter sleuths connected the dots to figure out that Farnsworth was likely referring to Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini. Questioning Mancini’s toughness is laughable after he beat stage three colon cancer and returned to the field.

There is an argument to be made about players sitting out too many games, but Mancini is not the guy to single out. Aside from being a cancer survivor, Mancini has been playing through a calf issue.

Farnsworth denies that he was referring to Mancini, but Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde specifically said “general soreness” when talking to reporters on Monday.

Following Farnsworth’s initial tweet, Marcus Stroman clapped back at Farnsworth, who he refers to as a “poo-poo” player. Stroman was one of many Twitter users flooding Farnsworth’s mentions.

Others did some research to find times when Farnsworth hit the shelf. Ironically enough, he had to go to the IL (formerly the DL) for elbow soreness, but that’s not the craziest injury. Farnsworth suffered a knee injury after kicking an electric fan in the dugout.

There is a lesson in here about glass houses and “toughness.”