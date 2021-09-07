Jeter will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Over the past weeks, teammates, opponents and friends have been paying tribute to Derek Jeter in advance of his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

CC Sabathia joined the Yankees before the 2009 season and spent six seasons playing with Jeter. He is likely headed for Cooperstown himself, and his time with the Yankees will play a big part in his resume when his name first appears on the ballot.

Sabathia shared two poignant posts on his Instagram account.

Former Yankees (and… somewhat current? Mets) second baseman Robinson Canó also paid tribute to his legendary teammate.

Canó spent the first nine years of his career playing next to Jeter in the Yankees’ infield. He appeared in five All-Star Games as a Yankee.

And a player already inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Mr. October himself Reggie Jackson, shared a few comments about his personal relationship with Mr. November through The Players’ Tribune’s IG account.

