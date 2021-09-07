The New York Yankees need a big win when they really can’t afford any more lifeless losses.

The New York Yankees just can’t catch a break and are on a fresh three-game losing streak following Monday’s 8-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Now, they look to their ace Gerrit Cole to get them back in the win column.

The Yankees remain in second place in the AL East, but are now 8.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. By nothing short of a miracle, they hold a slim half-game lead for the top Wild Card spot.

Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (74-62) @ New York Yankees (78-59)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Blue Jays: Steven Matz (10-7, 3.80 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (14-6, 2.73 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

Click here for three can’t-miss player prop picks and a full betting analysis for Yankees vs. Red Sox.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Blue Jays Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD