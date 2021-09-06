What better than a Labor Day matinee?

The Mets’ six-game win streak last week made them at least a little more interesting in the National League East race.

On Monday, they finish a wrap-around weekend set with the Nationals before three games in Miami against the Marlins — another opportunity to make a dent in the division standings.

This is a big week for the Mets. Their lineup is healthy and hitting the ball; both El Mago and Mr. Smile are hitting the ball with authority and the pitching has, more times than not, been good enough to earn a W thus far in September.

Let’s keep the good times rolling and see if the Mets can climb back into this thing!

Game Info

New York Mets (69-68) @ Washington Nationals (56-80)

Monday, September 6, 2021 — 1:05 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Nationals: Patrick Corbin (7-14, 6.26 ERA)

at

Mets: Trevor Williams (4-2, 4.27 ERA)

Odds

Mets Lineup

TBD

Nationals Lineup

TBD