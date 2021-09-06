The New York Yankees kick off a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays, who have been a thorn in their side all season.

After a 13-game winning streak, the New York Yankees can barely buy a win. They have lost six of their last eight and now must start a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays, who have split the season series with New York, 6-6.

Despite losing two of three each to the Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees remain at the top of the AL Wild Card race. They sit a half-game ahead of the Boston Red Sox.

In the AL East, following a Tampa Bay Rays loss, New York remains in second place and 7.5 games out.

Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (73-62) @ New York Yankees (78-58)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu (12-8, 3.92 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (8-5, 4.44 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Blue Jays Lineup

It's a BIG series in the Bronx! #WeAreBlueJays pic.twitter.com/C7pHg3A0fQ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 6, 2021

Yankees Lineup