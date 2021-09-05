The New York Yankees go for the series win on Sunday in what should be considered an absolute must-win game.

The New York Yankees had a bad day on Saturday. Between not registering a hit until the eighth inning to another poor offensive output, Sunday needs to be treated as a must-win game.

New York dropped to 7.5 games out of first place in the AL East, and their lead at the top of the Wild Card shrunk to a half-game over Boston.

Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (42-92) @ New York Yankees (78-57)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Orioles: Keegan Akin (2-8, 6.90 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Corey Kluber (4-3, 3.61 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Orioles Lineup

Rubber match to end our last trip to Yankee Stadium this season. pic.twitter.com/VYDlfBlvNV — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 5, 2021

Yankees Lineup