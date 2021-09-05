Can the Mets start a new winning streak on Sunday?
A Saturday double-header brought a victory and a defeat for the Mets. The loss in in the nightcap snapped a six-game win streak — all starting with the thumbs down.
Maybe we should encourage the team to boo the fans more frequently?
Sunday brings another chance to win and change the standings. Can the Mets stay hot against the Nationals?
Game Info
New York Mets (68-68) @ Washington Nationals (56-79)
Sunday, September 5, 2021 — 1:05 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Nationals: Jo Jo Gray (0-2, 4.73 ERA)
at
Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-9, 3.89 ERA)
Odds
Mets Lineup
Today’s starters. #LGM pic.twitter.com/d8Tza3DuWn
— New York Mets (@Mets) September 5, 2021
Nationals Lineup
Gonna enjoy #GrayDay and eat some hay. We can make things outta clay and lay by the bay, we just may. Whaddya say?#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/NSvFtnyRQW
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 5, 2021
