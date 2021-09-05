Can the Mets start a new winning streak on Sunday?

A Saturday double-header brought a victory and a defeat for the Mets. The loss in in the nightcap snapped a six-game win streak — all starting with the thumbs down.

Maybe we should encourage the team to boo the fans more frequently?

Sunday brings another chance to win and change the standings. Can the Mets stay hot against the Nationals?

Game Info

New York Mets (68-68) @ Washington Nationals (56-79)

Sunday, September 5, 2021 — 1:05 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Nationals: Jo Jo Gray (0-2, 4.73 ERA)

at

Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-9, 3.89 ERA)

Odds

Mets Lineup

Nationals Lineup