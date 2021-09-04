The New York Yankees hope to keep their momentum going after a thrilling extra innings win on Friday night.
It took 11 innings, but the New York Yankees managed a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night thanks to Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off single. On Saturday, they’ll go for the series win.
The Yankees remain in the lead for the AL Wild Card, and also 6.5 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.
Game Info
Baltimore Orioles (41-92) @ New York Yankees (78-56)
Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Orioles: Chris Ellis (1-0, 3.09 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (5-5, 3.52 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 9.5
Yankees: -1.5
Orioles Lineup
TBD
Yankees Lineup
Gumby Bump Day. #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/lTp9k4M7SW
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 4, 2021