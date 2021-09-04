The New York Yankees hope to keep their momentum going after a thrilling extra innings win on Friday night.

It took 11 innings, but the New York Yankees managed a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night thanks to Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off single. On Saturday, they’ll go for the series win.

The Yankees remain in the lead for the AL Wild Card, and also 6.5 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (41-92) @ New York Yankees (78-56)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Orioles: Chris Ellis (1-0, 3.09 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (5-5, 3.52 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Orioles Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup