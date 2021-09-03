The New York Yankees return home for a weekend tuneup series with the Baltimore Orioles.

The New York Yankees avoided getting swept by the Angels thanks to a dominant outing from Gerrit Cole. They’ll now return home and well-rested for a weekend tilt with the last-place Baltimore Orioles.

This is also a prime opportunity for the Yankees to make up some ground in the standings. They hold the top AL Wild Card spot, and the Tampa Bay Rays’ loss to the Red Sox Thursday shrunk their lead in the AL East to 6.5 games.

Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (41-91) @ New York Yankees (77-56)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Orioles: John Means (5-6, 3.46 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Nestor Cortes (2-2, 2.77 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

Orioles Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD