What will happen on Friday in Washington?

The Mets travel to the nation’s capital to commence an eight-game road trip and are…hot?

In the midst of a “thumbs down” type of second half, the Mets have won five straight and sit 5.0 games back of the first-place Braves.

Luckily, this road trip exclusively encompasses games against the fourth-place Nationals and last-place Marlins, which could be great for a Mets team in desperate need of a run.

Many are unconfident and believe this season is a wash, but could the Amazins change the minds of those fans with a productive stint away from Queens?

Game Info

New York Mets (66-67) @ Washington Nationals (55-77)

Friday, September 3, 2021 — 7:05 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Rich Hill (6-6, 4.11 ERA)

at

Nationals: Sean Nolin (0-2, 6.57 ERA)

Odds

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-135), Under-4.5 (+105)

Over-4.5 (-135), Under-4.5 (+105) Nationals Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-140), Under-3.5 (+110)

Over-3.5 (-140), Under-3.5 (+110) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+110), Nationals (+275)

Mets (+110), Nationals (+275) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+360), Nationals (+500)

Mets (+360), Nationals (+500) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1400), No (+600)

Yes (-1400), No (+600) Extra Innings: Yes (+800), No (-1600)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Mets Lineup

TBD

Nationals Lineup

TBD