What will happen on Friday in Washington?
The Mets travel to the nation’s capital to commence an eight-game road trip and are…hot?
In the midst of a “thumbs down” type of second half, the Mets have won five straight and sit 5.0 games back of the first-place Braves.
Luckily, this road trip exclusively encompasses games against the fourth-place Nationals and last-place Marlins, which could be great for a Mets team in desperate need of a run.
Many are unconfident and believe this season is a wash, but could the Amazins change the minds of those fans with a productive stint away from Queens?
Game Info
New York Mets (66-67) @ Washington Nationals (55-77)
Friday, September 3, 2021 — 7:05 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Rich Hill (6-6, 4.11 ERA)
at
Nationals: Sean Nolin (0-2, 6.57 ERA)
Odds
- Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-135), Under-4.5 (+105)
- Nationals Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-140), Under-3.5 (+110)
- Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+110), Nationals (+275)
- Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+360), Nationals (+500)
- Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1400), No (+600)
- Extra Innings: Yes (+800), No (-1600)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mets Lineup
TBD
Nationals Lineup
TBD
