New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel is feuding with former NBA player and current ESPN talking head Kendrick Perkins.

Kendrick Perkins is paid handsomely to say stupid things. That’s the reason why he’s getting such a big push at ESPN right now. Perkins is also becoming one of the biggest shills for Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group. New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel is tired of it.

If it wasn’t obvious already, Noel is calling Perkins a puppet for Klutch Sports. The original tweet was about the ongoing situation with Ben Simmons and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia, but Noel’s bad blood stems from an earlier Twitter dispute with Perkins.

Noel, 27, recently filed a lawsuit against Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group for lost wages. As the news broke, Perkins was one of the first talking heads to rush to the defense of Paul and Klutch.

It’s worth noting that Perkins is not represented by Klutch Sports Group, but his caping for Klutch is undeniable. He’s carrying more water than the Amazon River.

Perkins recently signed a multi-year extension with ESPN. His main duties are saying dumb things on television and Twitter. There are few people as qualified to fill this role as Perkins.

But this is exactly what Perkins and ESPN want. Perkins says something controversial, people react to his idiotic statements, and ESPN gets more buzz because of it.

This is nothing new. Perkins has had feuds with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the past. It’s all about attention for the big man on ESPN’s campus.

In truth, giving Perkins attention is just feeding the beast, but it’s impossible not to at this point. ESPN has made Perkins into a ubiquitous presence on its programming. Whether it’s on “Get Up” in the mornings or ESPN’s NBA programming at night, Perkins is everywhere. It sucks.