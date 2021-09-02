Mets make a big addition to the bullpen by signing a formerly elite reliever.

Don’t count the New York Mets out just yet. On Thursday afternoon, it was revealed that they had signed relief pitcher Brad Hand just two days after the Toronto Blue Jays designated him for assignment.

The 31-year-old struggled significantly in Toronto after being acquired from the Washington Nationals, recording a 7.27 ERA in 11 games. However, Hand has been one of the best relievers in baseball and Toronto’s decision is an odd one.

Prior to this season, Hand had a career ERA of 3.65, 111 ERA+, 3.69 FIP, and a 1.235 WHIP. He is a three-time All-Star.

Hand has struggled this season, but he’ll be a great addition to a respectable bullpen that’s faced several obstacles this season.

The Mets will need all the help they can get as they look to make a push for the playoffs in the final stretch of the season.