Will the Mets and Marlins play on Thursday at Citi Field?

As the remnants of Hurricane Ida wreak havoc on the eastern seaboard, the Mets and Marlins were washed out on Wednesday. The game is set to be made up on Sept. 28.

Whether or not they’re able to play on Thursday is still up in the air. If they do, the Mets will look to bounce back from more off-field ridiculousness in the midst of an actual winning streak.

Game Info

Miami Marlins (55-78) @ New York Mets (65-67)

Thursday, September 2, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Marlins: TBD

at

Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 6.94 ERA)

Odds

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+100), Under-4.5 (-130)

Over-4.5 (+100), Under-4.5 (-130) Marlins Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+110), Under-3.5 (-140)

Over-3.5 (+110), Under-3.5 (-140) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+130), Marlins (+225)

Mets (+130), Marlins (+225) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+650), Marlins (+295)

Mets (+650), Marlins (+295) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-900), No (+475)

Yes (-900), No (+475) Extra Innings: Yes (+750), No (-1400)

Mets Lineup

TBD

Marlins Lineup

TBD