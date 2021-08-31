The New York Yankees hope to snap a new three-game losing streak after a rough loss against the Los Angeles Angels.

Just as soon as their 13-game winning streak ended, the New York Yankees are now on a three-game losing streak. Corey Kluber hit a wall in his return Monday, and the bullpen just couldn’t get it done despite the bats’ best efforts.

The second-place Yankees are now seven games back in the AL East, though they still hold the top spot in the AL Wild Card.

Game Info

New York Yankees (76-55) @ Los Angeles Angels (65-67)

Start Time: 9:38 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (8-4, 4.18 ERA)

vs.

Angels: Jaime Barria (2-2, 5.56 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Click here for three can’t-miss player prop picks and a full betting analysis for Yankees vs. Red Sox.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Angels Lineup

TBD