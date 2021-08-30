The New York Yankees continue their road trip in southern California, and they get to welcome Corey Kluber back too.

The New York Yankees could only manage a series split in Oakland, and now have lost two straight after winning 13 in a row.

Now, the team hopes to get back in the win column when they start a three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels. Even better, tonight marks the return of veteran righty Corey Kluber, who last pitched in May before injuring his shoulder.

The Yankees remain at the top of the AL Wild Card race. However, after two straight losses, they remain second in the AL East and now trail the Tampa Bay Rays by six games.

Game Info

New York Yankees (76-54) @ Los Angeles Angels (64-67)

Start Time: 9:38 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Corey Kluber (4-3, 3.04 ERA)

vs.

Angels: TBD

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

