After seeing their 13-game winning streak snapped, the New York Yankees go for the series win over the Oakland Athletics.

All good things must come to an end, and so did the New York Yankees’ 13-game winning streak yesterday. The Oakland Athletics got an ideal stopper in Frankie Montas, whose seven shutout innings were enough in a 3-2 victory.

But now, the Yankees go for the series win in a Sunday night matchup.

New York remains at the top of the AL Wild Card, but the loss combined with a Tampa Bay Rays win now leaves them five games out of first place in the AL East.

Game Info

New York Yankees (76-53) @ Oakland Athletics (71-59)

Start Time: 7:08 p.m. EDT

TV: ESPN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (5-5, 3.69 ERA)

vs.

A’s: Paul Blackburn (0-1, 4.09 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

A’s Lineup

TBD