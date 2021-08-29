The Mets won a game yesterday. If they win today, that’s two in a row.
Michael Conforto came off the bench to be the hero for the Mets on Saturday night, cranking a three-run homer as the Mets beat the Nationals. Marcus Stroman went six strong innings and the bullpen held on.
That’s right. The Mets won a game.
Sunday’s matinee offers another opportunity for the Mets to win a game. Their playoff chances are next to zero at this point so we’re watching for any glimmer of hope… or, to make a few bucks.
Who will be the hero on Sunday?
Game Info
Washington Nationals (55-73) @ New York Mets (62-67)
Sunday, August 29, 2021 — 1:10 PM EDT
TV: WPIX
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Nationals: Eric Fedde (6-8, 4.91 ERA)
at
Mets: Tylor Megill (1-3, 4.07 ERA)
Odds
Mets Lineup
TBD
Nationals Lineup
TBD
