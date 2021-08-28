The New York Yankees are on a roll and now go for their 14th consecutive win.

Gerrit Cole didn’t have his best fastball command, but that didn’t matter. He still pitched six shutout innings while the New York Yankees slugged their way to an 8-2 victory.

Now, they go for a series win over the Oakland Athletics, and in nasty fashion when the crafty Nestor Cortes takes the mound.

The Yankees remain at the top of the AL Wild Card race, and trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by just four games. The A’s, on the other hand, continue their freefall in both the AL West and Wild Card races. They have lost six games in a row.

Game Info

New York Yankees (76-52) @ Oakland Athletics (70-59)

Start Time: 4:07 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX, Amazon Prime

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Nestor Cortes (2-1, 2.56 ERA)

vs.

A’s: Frankie Montas (9-9, 3.84 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

A’s Lineup

TBD