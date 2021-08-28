Make it stop! Please!

The Mets finished a disastrous 13-game stretch against the Giants and Dodgers and fans were hoping a weekend set against the Washington Nationals — the the Mets swept before going 2-11 against San Fran and LA — would give them a bounce-back opportunity.

Well, El Mago went yard in the fourth inning on Friday night.

And that was the extent of the Mets’ offense.

It’s pretty bad right now, folks. We can’t sugarcoat it much more. But a Saturday night at Citi Field is still an opportunity to get a win. So we’ll see what happens with Marcus Stroman on the bump tonight.

Game Info

Washington Nationals (55-72) @ New York Mets (61-67)

Saturday, August 28, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Nationals: Sean Nolin (0-2, 9.00 ERA)

at

Mets: Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.85 ERA)

Odds

Mets Lineup

TBD

Nationals Lineup

TBD