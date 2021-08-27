Gerrit Cole is on the mound for the New York Yankees, who seek their 13th straight win.

It took blowing a 6-0 lead and more late-inning drama, but the New York Yankees pulled off their 12th straight win in Oakland on Thursday. This is the team’s first 12-game winning streak since 1961, and it was made even better at the end. Struggling closer Aroldis Chapman notched his 300th career save on just 13 pitches.

Now, as the Yankees go for lucky 13, they’ll turn to ace Gerrit Cole to shut down the struggling Oakland Athletics.

The Tampa Bay Rays were off Thursday, so the second-place Yankees are now just four games out of first in the AL East. New York also leads the Wild Card, and yesterday’s win pushed Oakland 2.5 games out of the second spot.

Game Info

New York Yankees (75-52) @ Oakland Athletics (70-58)

Start Time: 9:40 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (12-6, 2.92 ERA)

vs.

A’s: Sean Manaea (8-8, 3.77 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

A’s Lineup

TBD