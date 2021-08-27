Will the Mets even come close to a playoff appearance? Could they finish under .500?

Overall, the Mets‘ 13-game stint against the Dodgers and Giants was… horrible.

The Amazins went 2-11 over a span that culminated with the Giants handing the Mets a three-game sweep at Citi Field. The Mets won one game in LA and San Francisco, but were swept at home by both teams. Go figure.

New York is now 7.5 games back in the National League East and must take advantage of this upcoming 14-game stint against the Nationals and Marlins.

It all starts Friday night when Washington comes to Queens.

Game Info

Washington Nationals (54-72) @ New York Mets (61-66)

Friday, August 27, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Nationals: Paolo Espino (3-4, 4.28 ERA)

at

Mets: Rich Hill (6-5, 4.13 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-5.5 (+115), Under-5.5 (-145)

Over-5.5 (+115), Under-5.5 (-145) Nationals Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-120), Under-3.5 (-110)

Over-3.5 (-120), Under-3.5 (-110) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+120), Nationals (+255)

Mets (+120), Nationals (+255) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+800), Nationals (+255)

Mets (+800), Nationals (+255) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1200), No (+600)

Yes (-1200), No (+600) Extra Innings: Yes (+900), No (-1800)

Nationals Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD