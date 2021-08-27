Thor doesn’t want to leave.

After pitching for the first time since May, Noah Syndergaard told the media he wants to stick around after his current contract expires at the end of the season.

“I can’t imagine leaving New York or leaving the Mets,” he said.

Syndergaard is making $9.7 million this season, the final year of his contract. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this winter, making his injury issues this year detrimental to his hopes of a big payday on the market this winter.

Wanting to come back to New York is one thing. The Mets wanting him back is another. If he’s willing to sign a team-friendly deal after his injuries, that would be great; Francisco Lindor’s new mega deal kicks in next season.

Comeback trail

Syndergaard, 28, is rehabbing from March 2020 Tommy John surgery. He appeared to be on track to return to the Mets’ rotation at some point this season, but elbow discomfort shut him down three months ago.

In his rehab start with high-A Brooklyn, Syndergaard threw 16 pitches in one inning of work. He allowed a leadoff home run and struck out one batter.

We’re looking for baby steps from Thor right now, and this should be seen as a step in the right direction. But he obviously won’t be an impact player down the stretch for the Mets, whose playoff hopes have faded since the All-Star break.

Whether or not he can be an impact pitcher for the Mets in 2022 and beyond is now up to him — and the Mets’ front office.