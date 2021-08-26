The New York Yankees go for their 12th straight win as they visit their Wild Card rival Oakland A’s.

The New York Yankees have won 11 games in a row, and they’ll look to make it 12 when they visit the Oakland Athletics out west. There, the Bronx Bombers will also seek to keep up their streak of winning series, and they haven’t won one in Oakland in five years.

As to the standings, the Yankees hold the top spot in the AL Wild Card, while Oakland trails the second spot by 1.5 games. The slumping A’s are also second in the AL West, trailing the Houston Astros by five games.

New York, meanwhile, trails first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East by 4.5 games too.

Game Info

New York Yankees (74-52) @ Oakland Athletics (70-57)

Start Time: 9:40 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (8-4, 3.94 ERA)

vs.

A’s: James Kaprielian (7-4, 3.25 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Athletics Lineup

TBD