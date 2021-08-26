Another night, another tough loss for our Mets.

The Mets now have two wins in their last 12 starts since sweeping the Nationals. We have seen clearly that the class of the National League — the Giants and Dodgers — are too much for the Mets to handle. And chances in the division are slipping away with each passing day.

But if the Orioles can get a win in a game started by Shohei Ohtani, maybe there’s a chance the Mets can finish this series with a win?

After starting on Tuesday, Francisco Lindor waited to come off the bench for a couple plate appearances on Wednesday. And one former Cub made a big impact. Unfortunately, it was Kris Bryant for the Giants.

Cookie Carrasco will try to get the Mets on track on Thursday. He’ll also try to earn his first win as a member of the team.

Game Info

San Francisco Giants (82-44) @ New York Mets (61-65)

Thursday, August 26, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Giants: Alex Wood (10-4, 4.11 ERA)

at

Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 8.82 ERA)

Odds

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-130), Under-3.5 (+100)

Over-3.5 (-130), Under-3.5 (+100) Giants Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+105), Under-4.5 (-135)

Over-4.5 (+105), Under-4.5 (-135) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+215), Giants (+125)

Mets (+215), Giants (+125) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+525), Giants (+390)

Mets (+525), Giants (+390) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1100), No (+550)

Yes (-1100), No (+550) Extra Innings: Yes (+750), No (-1400)

Mets Lineup

TBD

Giants Lineup

TBD