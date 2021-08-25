The Mets are now 0-1 in games with Lindor and Báez together.

We finally got to see Javier Báez and Francisco Lindor together in the Mets‘ infield on Tuesday night. The result: another loss.

Making matters worse, the Yankees have taken the first two games of their series in Atlanta, slowing down the Braves’ run to first in the National League East. The Phillies also lost on Tuesday night, meaning the Mets lost a rare opportunity to make up ground on both teams in front of them in the standings.

The Mets enter Wednesday night’s game against the National League West-leading Giants 6.5 games back of Atlanta in the division.

Game Info

San Francisco Giants (81-44) @ New York Mets (61-64)

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Giants: Johnny Cueto (7-6, 3.89 ERA)

at

Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-8, 3.86 ERA)

Odds

Giants Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD