It’s the end of an era for New York Knicks fans as Ron Baker chooses retirement and a career in healthcare.

Ron Baker was a legend at Wichita State before signing with the New York Knicks as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He played 96 games across four seasons in the NBA, with 92 of those games coming with the Knicks.

Baker, 28, is stepping away from the game due to injuries. CSKA Moscow announced Baker’s decision on Twitter.

Защитник @RonBaker31, защищавший цвета нашей команды в сезоне-2019/20, принял решение завершить карьеру в возрасте 28 лет из-за проблем с травмами. С понедельника Бэйкер начнет работать над развитием бизнеса в медицинском центре в Вичите. Желаем Рону удачи и успехов! pic.twitter.com/senePJS8qA — CSKA Moscow (@cskabasket) August 25, 2021

The Kansas native averaged 3.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game as a Knick. Baker was always known more for his defense, but he could never generate enough offense to find a consistent role in the NBA or overseas. He averaged 2.6 points per game in 27 EuroLeague games.

Baker is leaving the basketball world and moving into healthcare. Although his basketball career is over, Knicks fans will always have a soft spot for Baker’s toughness. Although the orange and blue struggled during his short stint with the team, Baker managed to bring some energy to Madison Square Garden all the same.

He was part of a bygone era in MSG. Phil Jackson was running the team at the time, not Leon Rose. Carmelo Anthony was New York’s big star, not Julius Randle. And remember Kristaps Porzingis? He was the boy wonder at the time, not RJ Barrett.

For what it’s worth, Derrick Rose was teammates with Baker, but that was before he linked up with Tom Thibodeau again. It’s a different world in MSG entirely.

Best wishes to Baker in his future endeavors.