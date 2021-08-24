The New York Yankees have won ten in a row and now seek the two-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves.

A great night from Giancarlo Stanton, Jordan Montgomery’s wonky control, and an immaculate bullpen. Put all of those together, and the New York Yankees pulled off their tenth straight win over a red-hot Atlanta Braves team. Tuesday, they’ll hand the ball to Andrew Heaney in hopes of another dominant outing like his over the Boston Red Sox last week.

Best of all, the Yankees maintained their 2.5 game lead in the Wild Card, and are now just four games out of first place in the AL East.

Game Info

New York Yankees (73-52) @ Atlanta Braves (68-57)

Start Time: 7:20 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Andrew Heaney (8-8, 5.51 ERA)

vs.

Braves: Charlie Morton (12-4, 3.47 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: +1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Braves Lineup

TBD