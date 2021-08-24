A disaster on the road brings the Mets home in desperate need of a win streak.

Since sweeping the Nationals, the New York Mets have started their 13-game stretch against the Dodgers and Giants 2-8. They were able to win the final game in San Francisco and Los Angeles, but three more games against the Giants await the Mets upon their return to Citi Field.

The good news: Javier Báez returned from the IL on Sunday and was the spark the Mets’ offense desperately needed. He finished the day 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and a first-inning RBI.

With the Braves refusing to slow down, the Mets have their work cut out if they have a prayer of the postseason as we enter the final full week of August.

Game Info

San Francisco Giants (80-44) @ New York Mets (61-63)

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Giants: Sammy Long (1-1, 5.72 ERA)

at

Mets: Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.21 ERA)

Odds

Notable Prop Bets

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+115), Under-4.5 (-145)

Over-4.5 (+115), Under-4.5 (-145) Giants Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-145), Under-3.5 (+115)

Over-3.5 (-145), Under-3.5 (+115) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+175), Giants (+170)

Mets (+175), Giants (+170) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+575), Giants (+310)

Mets (+575), Giants (+310) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1400), No (+625)

Yes (-1400), No (+625) Extra Innings: Yes (+750), No (-1400)

Mets Lineup

TBD

Giants Lineup

TBD