Two top scouting services have differing opinions on the top future Yankees.

As the end of August draws near, teams across MLB are eyeing one of three realities: a playoff run, chasing a playoff berth or the future.

Unfortunately, the gap between those chasing the postseason and those eyeing the future has grown in recent seasons. But every team’s minor league affiliates are getting closer to the ends of their respective regular seasons. And prospects are making their case for future advancement.

Prospect rankings have been updated by the major services as well as players have developed and been promoted. And the mid-season updates from Baseball America and MLB Pipeline have some differences of opinion when ranking the top ten future Yankees.

Top Three

Both publications rank Jasson Dominguez and Anthony Volpe as the top two prospects in the organization. However, MLB Pipeline has the 20-year-old shortstop ranked on top of the Yankees’ list whereas BA has Dominguez at No. 1.

MLB Pipeline ranked both Volpe and Dominguez among the top 20 overall prospects in the game. BA had Dominguez ranked 25th overall and Volpe at 78th in their midseason update.

Third in both rankings and among the top 100 overall is shortstop Oswald Peraza, who comes in at No. 84 in BA’s rankings and No. 64 in MLB Pipeline’s mid-season update.

The Rest

Both services have three Yankees in their mid-season top 100 overall. Here’s Baseball America‘s top ten Yankees prospects in their mid-season updates:

Dominguez, OF (25 overall) Volpe, SS (78 overall) Peraza, SS (84 overall) Luis Gil, RHP Luis Medina, RHP Trey Sweeney, SS Deivi Garcia, RHP Clarke Schmidt, RHP Yoendrys Gomez, RHP Austin Wells, C

For comparison, here’s MLB Pipeline’s mid-season rankings of the Yankees’ top ten prospects (note: they rank the organization’s top 30):

Volpe (16 overall) Dominguez (18 overall) Peraza (64 overall) Gil Schmidt Wells Sweeney Medina Ken Waldichuk, LHP Gomez

Obviously most of the names are similar. MLB Pipeline has Garcia ranked 11th in their rankings, swapping him for Waldichuk in the top ten.

Waldichuk was the Yankees’ fifth-round pick in 2019 who is quickly climbing the rankings. Their analysis says the 6-4, 220-pound lefty’s ceiling is a mid-rotation starter.