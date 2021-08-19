The Yankees have two of the top 20 overall prospects in baseball.

On Wednesday, MLB Pipeline published its updated Top 100 overall prospects in baseball. Two future Yankees cracked the top 20 overall.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe was the Yankees’ highest-rated prospect, coming in at No. 15 overall.

Jasson Dominguez was just behind Volpe, ranking No. 17 overall.

The Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers each had two of the top ten overall. Seattle, San Francisco and Boston also had two of the top 20 overall.

Shortstop Oswald Peraza also made the list at No. 64, making him the third and final Yankees prospect to make the new lost.

Volpe and Peraza were not previously ranked by MLB Pipeline. Volpe was the second-highest rated prospect who was not previously on the Top 100 from MLB Pipeline; Mariners shortstop Noelvi Marte jumped all the way to No. 11.

Eleven players from the 2021 Draft immediately joined the Top 100, led by Red Sox top pick Marcelo Mayer at No. 9 overall.

Two teams in the American League East, the Orioles and Rays, had five teams on the Top 100; Tampa did that without Wander Franco, who graduated out of the rankings because of his promotion to the majors.