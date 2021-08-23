Interleague play is back as the New York Yankees head south to visit the Atlanta Braves.

It’s a World Series rematch of sorts as the New York Yankees go down to Georgia to face the Atlanta Braves. We’re a long way from either 1996 or 1999, but it should still be a fun series.

Much like the Yankees, the Braves have won nine games in a row en route to first place in the NL East. They lead the Philadelphia Phillies by five games.

New York, meanwhile, has climbed to second place in the AL East thanks to this hot streak, and also first place in the AL Wild Card.

Game Info

New York Yankees (72-52) @ Atlanta Braves (68-56)

Start Time: 7:20 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.77 ERA)

vs.

Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-2, 2.70 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: +1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Braves Lineup

TBD