Another day, another former Cy Young winner on the mound against the Mets.

The road trip from hell comes to a close on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. Thankfully, the Mets have Monday off before facing… the Giants (again) at Citi Field in a three-game set beginning Tuesday.

Sunday afternoon’s game will see Marcus Stroman take the ball against former Cy Young Award-winner David Price. Price hasn’t been in the Dodgers’ rotation much this year, so maybe the Mets can take advantage and finish the trip strong?

Game Info

New York Mets (60-63) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (78-46)

Sunday, August 22, 2021 — 4:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Marcus Stroman (8-12, 2.84 ERA)

at

Dodgers: David Price (4-1, 3.62 ERA)

Odds

Mets Lineup

TBD

Dodgers Lineup

TBD