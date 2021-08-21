Gerrit Cole takes the mound as the New York Yankees seek their ninth straight win.

The New York Yankees continued their domination of the Minnesota Twins in Friday’s 10-2 victory. “Nasty” Nestor Cortes pitched seven strong innings, and Luke Voit kept up his hot streak with a four-hit night and four RBI. Now, ace Gerrit Cole takes the mound to keep the winning streak alive.

The Tampa Bay Rays also lost, so the Yankees now trail them by just four games in the AL East.

Game Info

Minnesota Twins (54-69) @ New York Yankees (71-52)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: FS1

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Twins: Kenta Maeda (6-4, 4.41 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (11-6, 3.04 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

Twins Lineup

Yankees Lineup