The Mets are free falling like Tom Petty, and a Saturday date with Max Scherzer won’t help.

This stretch of 13 straight games against the Giants and Dodgers was going to be tough. But, frankly, it’s kicking the Mets‘ a**.

Another night, another loss on Friday. Pete Alonso was the only bright spot for the offense, driving in both runs and going yard again. Cookie Carrasco lasted five innings, allowing three runs to take the loss.

The Mets are now two games under .500 and six games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

This afternoon’s game will see Rich Hill try to stop the bleeding against Max Scherzer. Maybe Steve Cohen needs to tweet about the offense again?

Game Info

New York Mets (60-62) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (77-46)

Saturday, August 21, 2021 — 4:05 PM EDT

TV: WPIX, FS1

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 4.08 ERA)

at

Dodgers: Max Scherzer (10-4, 2.69 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+115), Under-3.5 (-145)

Over-3.5 (+115), Under-3.5 (-145) Dodgers Total Runs: Over-5.5 (+100), Under-5.5 (-130)

Over-5.5 (+100), Under-5.5 (-130) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+370), Dodgers (-105)

Mets (+370), Dodgers (-105) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+230), Dodgers (+900)

Mets (+230), Dodgers (+900) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1000), No (+525)

Yes (-1000), No (+525) Extra Innings: Yes (+950), No (-2000)

Mets Lineup

Mets lineup for Aug. 21 @ :AD: CF Nimmo

2B McNeil

1B Alonso

RF Conforto

3B Davis

LF Smith

SS Villar

C Sisco

LHP Rich Hill — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 21, 2021

