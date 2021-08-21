The Mets are free falling like Tom Petty, and a Saturday date with Max Scherzer won’t help.
This stretch of 13 straight games against the Giants and Dodgers was going to be tough. But, frankly, it’s kicking the Mets‘ a**.
Another night, another loss on Friday. Pete Alonso was the only bright spot for the offense, driving in both runs and going yard again. Cookie Carrasco lasted five innings, allowing three runs to take the loss.
The Mets are now two games under .500 and six games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.
This afternoon’s game will see Rich Hill try to stop the bleeding against Max Scherzer. Maybe Steve Cohen needs to tweet about the offense again?
Game Info
New York Mets (60-62) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (77-46)
Saturday, August 21, 2021 — 4:05 PM EDT
TV: WPIX, FS1
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 4.08 ERA)
at
Dodgers: Max Scherzer (10-4, 2.69 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+115), Under-3.5 (-145)
- Dodgers Total Runs: Over-5.5 (+100), Under-5.5 (-130)
- Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+370), Dodgers (-105)
- Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+230), Dodgers (+900)
- Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1000), No (+525)
- Extra Innings: Yes (+950), No (-2000)
Mets Lineup
Mets lineup for Aug. 21 @ :AD:
CF Nimmo
2B McNeil
1B Alonso
RF Conforto
3B Davis
LF Smith
SS Villar
C Sisco
LHP Rich Hill
— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 21, 2021
Dodgers Lineup
Dodgers look to take the series tonight against the Mets.
AJ Pollock returns to the lineup after a late scratch yesterday.
It's old friend Rich Hill vs Max Scherzer!#LetsGoDodgers pic.twitter.com/BOt6l6yGG4
— Dodgers Tailgate (@DodgersTailgate) August 21, 2021
