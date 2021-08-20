This stretch against West Coast teams has been anything but a joke. The Mets are 1-6 to commence the stint.
Per usual, the Mets bats failed Thursday night.
Six hits and one single run led to the Amazins coming up short by a score of 4-1 to begin this four-game series against the Dodgers. New York has now lost six of its last seven games and will attempt to stop the bleeding Friday night in Los Angeles.
Carlos Carrasco takes the mound.
Game Info
New York Mets (60-61) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (76-46)
Friday, August 20, 2021 — 10:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 10.32 ERA)
at
Dodgers: Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.09 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-145), Under-2.5 (+115)
- Dodgers Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-145), Under-4.5 (+115)
- Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+310), Dodgers (+105)
- Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+245), Dodgers (+850)
- Both Teams to Score: Yes (-900), No (+500)
- Extra Innings: Yes (+850), No (-1600)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mets Lineup
TBD
Dodgers Lineup
TBD
