This stretch against West Coast teams has been anything but a joke. The Mets are 1-6 to commence the stint.

Per usual, the Mets bats failed Thursday night.

Six hits and one single run led to the Amazins coming up short by a score of 4-1 to begin this four-game series against the Dodgers. New York has now lost six of its last seven games and will attempt to stop the bleeding Friday night in Los Angeles.

Carlos Carrasco takes the mound.

Game Info

New York Mets (60-61) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (76-46)

Friday, August 20, 2021 — 10:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 10.32 ERA)

at

Dodgers: Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.09 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-145), Under-2.5 (+115)

Over-2.5 (-145), Under-2.5 (+115) Dodgers Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-145), Under-4.5 (+115)

Over-4.5 (-145), Under-4.5 (+115) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+310), Dodgers (+105)

Mets (+310), Dodgers (+105) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+245), Dodgers (+850)

Mets (+245), Dodgers (+850) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-900), No (+500)

Yes (-900), No (+500) Extra Innings: Yes (+850), No (-1600)

Mets Lineup

TBD

Dodgers Lineup

TBD