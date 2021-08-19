Fresh off a sweep of the hated Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees look to plow forward when the Minnesota Twins visit.

It was another nailbiter at the end, but the New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. This gave the Bronx Bombers sole possession of the top spot in the AL Wild Card race, not to mention second place in the AL East. They trail the Tampa Bay Rays by five games, but are now on a six-game winning streak.

Next up is a four-game tilt with the Minnesota Twins, who have won seven of their last ten despite underachieving all season.

Game Info

Minnesota Twins (54-67) @ New York Yankees (69-52)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Twins: John Gant (4-6, 3.49 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 3.89 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10.5

Yankees: -1.5

Twins Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD