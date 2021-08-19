After three days against someone else, it’s right back at it with the Dodgers — this time in LA.
The Mets are back at .500 following Wednesday’s extra-inning victory over the best team in baseball, the San Francisco Giants.
The Amazin’s were in danger of getting swept and losing their sixth straight game, but thanks to a four-run 12th inning, New York escaped San Fran with a 6-2 win.
The schedule doesn’t get much easier; the Mets will head down the coast to Los Angeles for a four-game stint with the Dodgers starting Thursday.
Game Info
New York Mets (60-60) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (75-46)
Thursday, August 19, 2021 — 10:10 p.m. EDT
TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-7, 3.75 ERA)
at
Dodgers: TBD
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-145), Under-3.5 (+115)
- Dodgers Total Runs: Over-5.5 (+110), Under-5.5 (-140)
- Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+240), Dodgers (+140)
- Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+245), Dodgers (+700)
- Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1600), No (+700)
- Extra Innings: Yes (+800), No (-1600)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mets Lineup
TBD
Dodgers Lineup
TBD
