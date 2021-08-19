After three days against someone else, it’s right back at it with the Dodgers — this time in LA.

The Mets are back at .500 following Wednesday’s extra-inning victory over the best team in baseball, the San Francisco Giants.

The Amazin’s were in danger of getting swept and losing their sixth straight game, but thanks to a four-run 12th inning, New York escaped San Fran with a 6-2 win.

The schedule doesn’t get much easier; the Mets will head down the coast to Los Angeles for a four-game stint with the Dodgers starting Thursday.

Game Info

New York Mets (60-60) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (75-46)

Thursday, August 19, 2021 — 10:10 p.m. EDT

TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-7, 3.75 ERA)

at

Dodgers: TBD

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-145), Under-3.5 (+115)

Over-3.5 (-145), Under-3.5 (+115) Dodgers Total Runs: Over-5.5 (+110), Under-5.5 (-140)

Over-5.5 (+110), Under-5.5 (-140) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+240), Dodgers (+140)

Mets (+240), Dodgers (+140) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+245), Dodgers (+700)

Mets (+245), Dodgers (+700) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1600), No (+700)

Yes (-1600), No (+700) Extra Innings: Yes (+800), No (-1600)

Mets Lineup

TBD

Dodgers Lineup

TBD